Virat Kohli Emerges Player of the Tournament at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

The ICC has named India star Virat Kohli as the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Player of the Tournament for his brilliant performance by scoring at least a half-century in nine of his 11 innings.

Kohli finished with an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31 in the tournament, hitting three centuries along the way – against Bangladesh and South Africa in the league stage and then once more against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

That third century took Kohli’s career tally to 50 One Day International hundreds, making him the leading century-maker in the history of the format.

Kohli broke Tendulkar’s long-standing record at the ‘Little Master’s’ home ground, the Wankhede Stadium, and said that it was the perfect moment.

Kohli finished his tournament with yet another half-century, hitting 54 from 63 balls against Australia in the final. But his efforts proved in vain as India missed out on victory, falling at the final hurdle.