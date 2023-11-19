IND vs AUS, World Cup Final 2023: Australia win by 6 wickets, lift trophy for record 6th time

Australia downed India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to lift the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for a record sixth time.

Pat Cummins-led Australia has won the final match against India by 6 wickets. With this, the Aussies have lifted the trophy for the sixth time after 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

1987 🏆 1999 🏆 2003 🏆 2007 🏆 2015 🏆 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ 🏆 𝙰𝚄𝚂𝚃𝚁𝙰𝙻𝙸𝙰 𝙰𝚁𝙴 #𝙲𝚆𝙲𝟸𝟹 𝙲𝙷𝙰𝙼𝙿𝙸𝙾𝙽𝚂 🎉 pic.twitter.com/QtzBty5Ewl — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2023

The highlight of this match was Travis Head’s ODI century against the Rohit Sharma-led Team India. Head was the highest scorer from Australia in this match as he put 137 runs off 120 balls on board.

Australia won the toss and elected to field first, restricting India to a sub-par 240 all-out. Australia stunned hosts India by six wickets to win the Cricket World Cup.