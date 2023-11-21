Vir Das wins International Emmy for Comedy; Ekta Kapoor receives Directorate Award

New York: Vir Das along with Derry Girls season 3 won the International Emmy for Comedy at the International Emmy Awards 2023 on Tuesday (Monday night in the US). This marked Vir’s second International Emmy nomination. The comedian and actor won the award for his Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: Landing, making him the first Indian comedian to achieve this feat. Meanwhile, producer Ekta Kapoor was honoured with the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmys.

Announcing Vir’s win, the official X handle for International Emmy Awards tweeted, “We have a tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to Vir Das: Landing produced by Weirdass Comedy/ Rotten Science/ Netflix.” The other nominees included El Encargado from Argentina and the French show Le Flambeau season two.

We have a Tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to "Vir Das: Landing” produced by Weirdass Comedy / Rotten Science / Netflix#iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/XxJnWObM1y — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 21, 2023

The ceremony also saw Ekta Kapoor being honoured with the Directorate Award for her ‘trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape’. Ekta described her winning moment, calling it ‘shocking surprising, scary’. While speaking to India Today after receiving the award and with an Emmy in her hand, she said, “This is for you India. We are bringing home your Emmy.”

Shefali Shah missed out on the International Emmy for Best Actress for her performance in Delhi Crime. The award went to Mexican actor Karla Souza for her role in Dive. The other nominees in the category were Connie Nielsen in the Danish project The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen and UK’s Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too.

Shefali Shah has been sharing glimpses of her journey to and attendance at the International Awards. The 51st International Emmy Awards were held in New York and were hosted by US magician Penn Jillette of the performing duo Penn And Teller.