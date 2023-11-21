PM Modi gives dressing room speech after World Cup heartbreak

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the Indian players, including captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, lifting the morale in the camp by visiting the dressing room in Ahmedabad after the World Cup 2023 final. India lost the big-ticket final to Australia as their sensational run in the tournament at home came to a startling halt.

PM Narendra Modi was seen comforting skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, patting their backs in the dressing room. PM Modi was also spotted speaking to head coach Rahul Dravid, who played a key role in one of India’s memorable, yet heartbreaking World Cup campaigns. Minister of Home Affairs of India, Amit Shah, was also seen with PM Modi in the dressing room at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which hosted the ultimate battle on Sunday, November 19.

PM Modi penned a heartfelt message to the team, saying that the entire country is proud of India’s campaign in the World Cup and that they stood by the team in the difficult moment.

“Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You’ve played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always,” PM Modi said in a social media post, while also congratulating the Australian team for their heroics at one of the biggest stages of world cricket.