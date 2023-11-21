Harbhajan Singh faces backlash over “sexist” remark on Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was part of the Hindi commentary team for the World Cup final between India and Australia on November 19. During the match, when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were on the crease, Singh spoke about Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty as the camera panned on them. His comments haven’t gone down well with netizens who have termed the statement as ‘misogynistic,’ and many are even demanding an apology from Singh.

In the now-viral video, Harbhajan Singh can be heard saying, “Aur yeh main soch raha tha ki yeh baat cricket ki ho rahi hai ya fir films ki. Kyunki cricket ke bare mein toh janta nahi kitni samajh hogi [And I was thinking whether this conversation is about cricket or about films. Because I’m not sure how much understanding they have about cricket]. As he made this comment, the camera panned towards Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty sitting in the stands.

“Did the commentator just say ‘Shayad filmon ki baatein hori hai ya cricket ki, pata nahi cricket ki kitni samajh hogi’ while the camera was on Anushka and Athiya?” wrote a user on X.

Anushka and Athiya were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to support their spouses Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, respectively, who are playing in the tournament.