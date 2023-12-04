Vigilance Nabs Senior Clerk For Taking Bribe

Angul: Odisha Vigilance sleuths arrested a Senior Clerk in Angul district while demanding and accepting bribe from a Government employee.

The accused has been identified as Nityanada Gaigaria, a senior clerk in the office of BDO at Kishorenagar in Angul.

Acting on a tip-off, the Vigilance officials nabbed the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a Government employee working at the District Office, Angul, for ante-dating his pay. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the accused and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Sri Gaigaria in Angul District from DA angle. In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no 37 dt. 3-12-2023 has been registered. Further details are awaited.