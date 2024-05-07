MBBS Student Appears As Proxy Candidate In NEET, Held With Two Others In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: An MBBS student who appeared in place of a NEET aspirant in the medical entrance exam was arrested along with two others in Bhadrak district.

The fake candidate who appeared in the NEET exam held in the Gelpur centre under Gramanchal police station hails from Kolkata. He set a deal of Rs 10 lakh with a candidate who belongs to Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. He was identified as fake from his fingerprint and Aadhar card.

The police arrested the fake candidate along with two others who were involved in the cheating. But, the real candidate and the other two people involved in the cheating are absconding.