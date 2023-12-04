10 injured as passenger bus crashes into truck in Jajpur

Jajpur: At least 10 persons sustained injuries as a passenger bus rammed into a truck near Badachana in Jajpur district on Monday.

As per sources, the road mishap occurred while the bus, named ‘Nayak’ was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Balasore. On National Highway no. 16, near the petrol pump, it crashed into a wheat-laden truck from the rear-end which was parked on the road. As a result, at least 10 persons were injured.

The injured were admitted to the Badachana hospital. As the condition of two persons deteriorated, they were shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. Further details into this matter are awaited.