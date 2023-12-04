Rishab Shetty’s transformation into the character of Shiva from Kantara left fans stunned

Rishab Shetty is undeniably one of the biggest filmmakers and storytellers in Indian cinema. Besides this, he has proved his craft as an actor with the global sensational and sole holding ‘Kantara’. The film received a unanimous response from the masses, and they hailed the sensational film for the storytelling, and performances, and also for taking the audiences on a divine journey that had never been seen before. Following the massive success of the film, Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty are ready to take the audiences on a new chapter of the divine tale with the prequel, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’.

Recently, Rishab Shetty unveiled the first look poster for the film, along with a small glimpse that gives us an insight into the canvas and craft of the film. The glimpse video caught the attention of the fans and the audiences and made them excited for various reasons, and one of the reasons is Rishab Shetty’s incredible transformation in the character of Shiva. The character of Shiva is the lead and driving force of both films, and Shetty’s amazing transformation into the character speaks highly of his unparalleled craft. The dedication, commitment, and sincerity of Rishab in the character of Shiva are visible in the first part and in the glimpse that was released recently.

The look of Rishab as Shiva was real and magnificent. Surely, the efforts he put into bringing this character to life The body transformation, body language, appearance—every detail of the character of Shiva appeared in the film perfectly, and this shows Shetty’s commitment as a filmmaker and also how he focuses on every minor detail of the project and the character to make it look real on screens.

The audiences and the fans were stunned to see the transformation of Rishab Shetty into the character of Shiva, and they were hailing the actor for his craft-switching ability.

Meanwhile, Kantara: Chapter 1, helmed and fronted by Rishab Shetty and bankrolled by Hombale Films, will go on floors in December this year.