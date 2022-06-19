Vigilance Arrests Jaleswar BDO On Corruption Charges

Bhubaneswar: The Block Development Officer (BDO) of Jaleswar in Balasore district was arrested by the State Vigilance on charges of corruption. The Vigilance had raided multiple premises of the BDO, Ashwini Das on Saturday and unearthed movable and immovable assets worth Rs 5 crore.

Das, an officer of the Odisha Administrative Service was found in possession of Disproportionate Assets. The Cuttack Vigilance has registered a case and arrested him on Sunday. He was booked under Section 13(1)(b) of the P.C.(amendment) Act and 34 IPC.

“Das has been arrested for possession of disproportionate assets and will be forwarded to the Court today,” the Vigilance stated.