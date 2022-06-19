Common University Entrance Test 2022: Application process extended

New Delhi: The online application submission process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Admissions (CUET-PG) 2022 has been extended from 18 June 2022 to 04 July 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) said the extension has been done keeping in view a large number of requests received for the same. Interested candidates can now apply by visiting the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, till July 4 (5 PM).

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2022, it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 18 June 2022 to 04 July 2022,” NTA said.

Meanwhile, corrections in the particulars in the online application forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11:50 pm on 08 July 2022.

“The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction period,” the agency said.

The NTA further advised candidates to keep visiting the NTA website(s) http://cuet.nta.nic.in/www.nta.ac.in for latest updates.