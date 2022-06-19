Priyanka Chopra sums up memories of Citadel shoot, shares video of her driving on set with Diana

New York: Priyanka Chopra finally wrapped up the shoot for her debut web series, Citadel. The actor had been shooting in Atlanta, US, for quite some time and has now shared a video that sums up her experience on the sets. The Amazon Prime series is produced by Russo Brothers.

On her first day on set, Priyanka receives a warm welcome, as seen in the video. She is wearing a crimson dress and holding a bunch of flowers. Then there’s a shot of Priyanka driving her bespoke car around the set, with her dog Diana along for the trip.

The video also includes glimpses of Priyanka’s chair with her name inscribed on it and her vanity van with her character Nadia’s name on it, as well as the location where they shot.

Priyanka captioned the video, “And it’s finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel.”

Many fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming series. in the comments section. As one fan put it, “Can’t wait to see the ambitious show and meet Nadia.” Another chimed in, “Yayyyyyy can’t wait until I’m able to watch it!!!”

On Instagram, Priyanka often posted photos of herself in an injured look on the set of Citadel. The spy series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, who previously appeared in Game of Thrones.