Veteran Actor Naseeruddin Shah Condemns “Those Celebrating Taliban” In India

New Delhi: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has condemned what he says are “sections of Indian Muslims celebrating the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan”, calling it dangerous.

“Even as the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan is a cause for concern for the whole world, celebrations of the barbarians by some sections of Indian Muslims is no less dangerous,” Naseeruddin Shah said in a video shared on social media.

He drew a distinction between what he called “Hindustani Islam” and what is practised in other parts of the world. Islam in India has always been different from Islam around the world, he said, adding, “May God not bring a time when it changes so much that we cannot even recognise it”.