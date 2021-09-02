Tension Sparks In Utkal University As Students Argue Over Facebook Post

Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed on the premises of Utkal University after two students clashed on the campus over a Facebook post in Bhubaneswar.

The complainants have been identified as Ajay Kumar Panda of 3rd year and Subodh Mallick who was pass out this year.

As per reports, earlier a verbal spat broke out between Ajay and Subodh over some silly reason. Later, Ajay opposed Subodh’s petition on lifting the Saraswati idol from Talpadeswari temple through a Facebook post.

Following the matter, a clash broke out between them, and both the students lodged complaints against each other at Saheed Nagar police station.

As per the complaint by Ajay, he alleged that Subodh had attacked him with a Baseball bat while he was sitting near the Gandhi statue. Meanwhile, Subodh has also lodged a counter-complaint alleging Ajay did a murderous at him with a sharp weapon.

Both the injured students were undergoing treatment at the Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar.