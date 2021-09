Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Shukla passed died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital here said. He was 40. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

This news came as a shock for his fans as the actor recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Siddharth, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 was a popular face of showbiz.