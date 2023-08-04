Uttarakhand: Over 10 People Missing After Major Landslide Near Gaurikund On Kedarnath Yatra Route

Uttrakhand: Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district led to a major landslide near Gaurikund on the Kedarnath Yatra route. Three shops got damaged due to the landslide and over 10 people are feared trapped under the debris.

Circle Officer Vimal Rawat while talking to news agency PTI said, “Relief and rescue operations were launched by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel but none of the missing people have been found yet.”

According to PTI, those missing have been identified as Vinod (26), Mulayam (25), Ashu (23), Priyanshu Chamola (18), Ranbir Singh (28), Amar Bohra, his wife Anita Bohra, their daughters, Radhika Bohra and Pinki Bohra, and sons Prithvi Bohra (7), Jatil (6) and Vakil (3).

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted about the “unfortunate incident” and said the administration was engaged in relief and rescue work.