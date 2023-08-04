Delhi Excise Policy Case: No Relief For Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: In yet another disappointment for Manish Sisodia, the Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing on the interim bail pleas of the AAP leader in two Delhi liquor policy cases being investigated by the CBI and ED, reported PTI. The court has now listed the pleas for hearing on September 4.

As per the agency, Sisodia sought interim bail on grounds of his wife’s ill health. According to PTI, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti thoroughly examined the medical records of Sisodia’s wife, and said she is “fairly stable”.

Hence, the bench said that it will consider the interim bail pleas of the former deputy chief minister along with regular bail pleas in the cases. Notably, the apex court on July 14, had asked for responses from the CBI and the ED on the interim bail pleas of Sisodia in their respective cases pertaining to Delhi excise policy.