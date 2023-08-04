I.N.D.I.A bloc
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, EC on PIL over I.N.D.I.A bloc name

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre, Election Commission and several opposition parties on a PIL seeking direction to the opposition political parties to prohibit the use of the acronym I.N.D.I.A, as reported by ANI.

This comes amid the ruckus that the opposition alliance has been making in the Monsoon session of the Parliament as it has been demanding that the PM make a statement on the ongoing violence in Manipur.

 

