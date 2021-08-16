Uttarakhand Govt Extends COVID-19 Curfew Till Aug 24

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has decided to extend the COVID-19 curfew for another seven days. The curfew will remain in force in the state from 6 am of August 17 to 6 am of August 24.

However, the vaccination exercise will continue as usual during the curfew in the state.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state did not announce any relaxations in the state despite a declining trend of COVID cases in Uttarakhand.

The state government had last week extended the COVID curfew by another week, till August 17.