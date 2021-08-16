Bhubaneswar Reports 57 New Dengue Cases

Bhubaneswar: As if Covid was not enough, the capital city reported 57 new cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of patients to 1286, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) on Monday.

Meanwhile, several organisations, including Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), have taken several steps to spread awareness regarding vector-borne disease.

However, the mosquito-borne disease continues to spread its tentacles in the parts of Odisha, especially in the state capital. While 957 persons recovered from the mosquito-borne disease, 326 patients are still under treatment.

BMC officials visited 16,608 households in the city to spread awareness on the vector-borne viral disease, thereby covering a population of 70,278.

Sanitation workers of the BMC destroyed 588 possible sources for breeding of mosquitoes and mosquito larva in 43,637 sources.