US Psychiatric Hospital Shooting: Suspect Among 2 Killed

An armed suspect entered the lobby of a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire, United States, on Friday and opened fire, killing one person.

A police officer, who was on security duty at the facility, shot and killed the suspect and no one else, including the police officer, was confronted or injured in the incident, Reuters report.

The incident took place at about 3:30 PM at the New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, the state capital.

The US has been witnessing an alarming rise in shooting incidents, especially in the last one year.