Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off Sambalpur-Banaras bi-weekly Express on Nov 20

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw are visiting Sambalpur on 20th November 2023.

During their visit, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the extension of the Banaras-Sambalpur-Banaras bi-weekly Express up to Visakhapatnam from Sambalpur Railway Station in the afternoon of 20th November. 2023.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion at Sambalpur are Hon’ble MPs Shri Nitesh Gangadev and Hon’ble MLA Shri Jayanarayan Mishra. Apart from this, Hon’ble MP Shri Suresh Pujari will grace the function through Video Conferencing from Bargarh Railway Station, Hon’ble MPs Smt. Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo & Niranjan Bishi will grace the function at Balangir Railway Station and Hon’ble MPs Shri Basanta Kumar Panda and Shri Sujeet Kumar will grace the function through video conferencing from Kesinga Railway Station.

On the inaugural Day, the train will be flagged off from Sambalpur towards Visakhapatnam and will run as a Special Train. However, the regular service in the extended portion for this train will commence from 22nd Nov’2023 from Visakhapatnam and w.e.f. 23rd Nov’2023 from Banaras.

The extension of this train to Visakhapatnam is a game-changer for the people of Southern and Western Odisha. The extension of this train from Sambalpur to Visakhapatnam will serve as a lifeline for the residents of Western and Southern Odisha travelling for various other reasons like Business, Education and Medical Treatment.

Without disturbing the scheduled timings and stoppages for this train between Sambalpur and Banaras, this train has been extended to Visakhapatnam.