Iran President Raisi, Others’ Body Lands in Tehran

Flights carrying the bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials from Tabriz landed in Tehran on Tuesday, local reports said.

The funeral of Raisi will be held on May 23 in the Iranian city of Mashhad in the northeast of the country, Vice-President of the Republic, Mohsen Mansouri, announced. The funeral will be held on Thursday evening at the mausoleum of Imam Reza in the hometown of Raisi, he said.

After many hours of intensive search operations involving over 70 teams of rescuers in the foggy environment, the chopper wreckage was discovered early on Monday.

The disaster claimed the lives of Iran’s President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and two high-ranking provincial officials along with crew members and bodyguards.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday has announced five days of national mourning in Iran.

Meanwhile, Khamenei has declared Mohammad Mokhber as acting president of the Iran for now. As per the Iranian Constitution, the country’s top officials must arrange presidential elections within 50 days following the death or incapacitation of the incumbent president.

Following the tragic demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday afternoon, heads of the three branches of the Iranian government have agreed on a date, June 28 for fresh presidential elections in the country.