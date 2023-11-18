Odisha Police DG Sunil Bansal allowed to retire on Dec 31

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has allowed the Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal to take retirement from the government service on December 31 on completion of his 2-year tenure.

According to a notification issued by the Odisha Home Department, Sunil Kumar Bansal, IPS, D.G. of Police, (HoPF), Odisha is allowed to retire from Government Service w.e.f 31.12.2023 AN on completion of his two years tenure as DGP (HoPF), Odisha”.

For the appointment of new DGP, senior IPS officers AN Prasad, B Radhika & YB Khurania are ahead in the race followed by Sudhanshu & Arun Sarangi.