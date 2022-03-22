US President Biden calls India’s response to Russia-Ukraine war ‘shaky’

Washington: US President Joe Biden that India was an exception among Washington’s allies with its “shaky” response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden lauded the US-led alliance, including NATO, the European Union and key Asian partners, for its united front against President Vladimir Putin.

This includes unprecedented sanctions aimed at crippling Russia’s currency, international trade and access to high-tech goods.

Unlike its Quad partners — Australia, Japan and the United States —India has not imposed any sanctions on Russia and has refused to join votes condemning Moscow at the United Nations.

Biden, meanwhile, hailed the US-led alliance, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato), the European Union, and key Asian partners, for its united front against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden said there had been “a united front throughout Nato and in the Pacific” and that Putin was “counting on being able to split NATO”. “However, Nato has never been stronger, more united, in its entire history than it is today,” he said.