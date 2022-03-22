IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Joins Royal Challengers Bangalore Preparatory Camp

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) preparations for the upcoming 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Maharashtra with former skipper Virat Kohli joining the squad on Monday.

“King Kohli has arrived! That’s it. That’s the news,” tweeted the official social media handle of the Bengaluru-based IPL franchise.

Kohli has been with the Royal Challengers since the inception of the league in 2008 and was their skipper for eight seasons before he relinquished captaincy at the start of this season.