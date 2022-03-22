Odisha reports 32 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 32 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 6 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 21st March
New Positive Cases: 32
Of which 0-18 years: 6
In quarantine: 19
Local contacts: 13
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 3
2. Cuttack: 1
3. Dhenkanal: 1
4. Gajapati: 7
5. Jajpur: 6
6. Kendrapada: 1
7. Khurda: 2
8. Mayurbhanj: 2
9. Nayagarh: 1
10. Sambalpur: 2
11. Sundargarh: 5
12. State Pool: 1
As per data:
New recoveries: 73
Cumulative tested: 30265787
Positive: 1287225
Recovered: 1277497
Active cases: 559