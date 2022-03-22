Odisha reports 32 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 32 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 6 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 21st March

New Positive Cases: 32

Of which 0-18 years: 6

In quarantine: 19

Local contacts: 13

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Cuttack: 1

3. Dhenkanal: 1

4. Gajapati: 7

5. Jajpur: 6

6. Kendrapada: 1

7. Khurda: 2

8. Mayurbhanj: 2

9. Nayagarh: 1

10. Sambalpur: 2

11. Sundargarh: 5

12. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 73

Cumulative tested: 30265787

Positive: 1287225

Recovered: 1277497

Active cases: 559