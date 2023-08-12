Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation award announced; 4 from Odisha named in list

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced the names for “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” for the year 2023.

The medals will be awarded to 140 Police personnel of which four are from Odisha; they are, Deputy SP Pravat Kumar Biswal, Inspector Prashant Kumar Sahoo, Inspector Durgesh Nandini Mohanty and Deputy SP Manas Ranjan Pradhan.

Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from CBI, 12 from NIA, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, 9 each from Kerala and Rajasthan, 8 from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Madhya Pradesh and 6 from Gujarat and the remaining from the other States/UTs/Organizations. These include 22 Women Police Officers.