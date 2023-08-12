‘BANDAA’ Team Reunites For ‘BHAIYAAJI’: Manoj Bajpayee Turns Producer

Mumbai: The team behind the much-acclaimed and much-appreciated film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai reunites for a new film, titled Bhaiyaaji.

Manoj Bajpayee – who enacted the principal lead in Bandaa – will also be stepping into the shoes of a producer with Bhaiyaaji.

Bandaa director Apoorv Singh Karki will direct Bhaiyaaji, which is written by Deepak Kingrani. The film will commence shoot in mid-Sept 2023, embarking on a 45-day shooting schedule across Uttar Pradesh.

Bhaiyaaji is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee and Vikram Khakhar.