Mortal remains of martyred Odia CRPF jawan reach Odisha

Keonjhar: Mortal remains of the Odia CRPF jawan, Sushant Khuntia, who was martyred in naxal attack in Jharkhand on Friday, reach his ancestral village in Anandapur.

Khuntia was posted as a jawan with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

An encounter broke out between security forces and naxals in which two jawans were initially injured today. After the encounter, both the injured jawans were airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment. At the hospital one was declared dead, said Chaibasa Police.

Later, Khuntia, who sustained a bullet injury in his chest, succumbed while undergoing treatment. He was engaged with the CRPF since 2012.

The landmine exploded when the security forces of the 60th battalion of the CRPF had gone for a combing operation at Kolhan Forest under Tonto police station limits of Jharkhand two days ago.

The CRPF jawans busted a naxal camp and seized huge cache of arms during the combing operation, said sources adding that search operation has been intensified in the area.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Anandapur area following the unfortunate death of the Sushant Khuntia, who had married a few months ago.