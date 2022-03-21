Ukraine Cannot Fulfill The Ultimatum From Russia: Zelenskyy

Kyiv: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said that Ukraine would never bow to ultimatums from Russia and cities such as Kyiv, Mariupol or Kharkiv would not accept Russian occupation.

“Ukraine cannot fulfill the ultimatum. We have an ultimatum with points in it. ‘Follow it and then we will end the war’,” Zelenskyy said in an interview published by Ukrainian public broadcasting company Suspilne,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted a video on Twitter claiming Russian troops opened fire on protesters in Kherson, demonstrating against Moscow’s seizure of the southern city.

“In Kherson, Russian war criminals opened fire at unarmed people who peacefully protested against invaders,” Kuleba said on Twitter.