Pak Opposition Slams PM Khan For Praising India’s ‘Independent Foreign Policy’

Islamabad: The opposition party in Pakistan has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for lauding India’s independent foreign policy.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that Khan was the one who had once begged US President Joe Biden for a phone call, revealing the truth of Islamabad’s so-called foreign policy.

“you were begging Biden for a phone call and now you tell us about your so-called independent foreign policy,” she said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday lauded India for importing crude oil from Russia despite American sanctions.

Khan is a fierce critic of the ruling NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But in his address at a public rally in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, he told his supporters that he would like to praise neighbouring India for following an “independent foreign policy”.

Khan said India, which is a part of the Quad, has imported oil from Russia despite American sanctions.