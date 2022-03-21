Mid-Day Meal To Resume In Odisha Schools From April 2022

Bhubaneswar: With the reopening of schools across the state, Odisha Government has decided to resume the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) programme in the schools from April 2022.

Sanat Kumar Mohanty, State Nodal Officer (MDM), has written to all Collectors for implementation of the PM Poshan (MDM) Scheme at Schools from April, 2022. The Department of School & Mass Education has also issued fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in this regard.

“The PM Poshan (MDM) at schools was stopped following closure of schools due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the State. Dry ration (rice) and Food Security Allowances (Cooking Cost) have however been provided to the students in lieu of hot cooked meals at school since March-20. While dry ration (rice) has been sanctioned to students upto March-22, cooking cost has been transferred to the account of students through their bank accounts in DBT mode. The cooking cost for balance period of 2021-22 shall be provided on receipt of funds from Govt. of India,” the letter mentioned.

“In view of the significant decrease in the Coronavirus caseload in the State, schools have reopened in the meanwhile and it has been decided now to serve hot cooked meal to the students at schools from April-2022 following covid guidelines,” the letter read.

The state government has asked the authorities concerned to make necessary arrangements for smooth implementation of Mid-Day Meal programme in compliance with the fresh Standard Operating Procedures.

Standard Operating Procedures For Implementation Of MDM At Schools From April 2022