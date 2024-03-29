UGC asks varsities to use NET score for Ph.D admission instead of multiple exams

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued an important notice regarding Ph.D. admissions for the session 2024-24. As per the latest UGC notice, National Eligibility Test (NET) score can be used by Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) for admission to Ph.D. programmes instead of conducting their entrance tests from the forthcoming academic session 2024-25.

As per UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022 provides for admission to Ph.D., who qualify for fellowship/ scholarship in UGC-NET/UGC-CSIR NET/GATE/CEED and similar National-level tests, based on interview

HEIs conduct their entrance tests for admission to Ph.D. programmes, requiring the students to write multiple entrance tests.

“To help students with one national entrance test for admission to Ph.D. as part of the implementation of NEP 2020, the Commission decided that from the academic session 2024-25 onwards, the NET score can be used for admissions to Ph.D. programmes in place of entrance tests conducted by different universities/ HEIs,” UGC notice read.