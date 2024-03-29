Why Is Good Friday Celebrated

New Delhi: Good Friday is observed on Friday preceding Easter Sunday. It is primarily commemorated to honour the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his subsequent death at Calvary.

The date of Good Friday varies every year, falling between March 20 and April 23, in alignment with the lunar calendar.

This year Good Friday is on March 29.

The origin of Good Friday dates back to the early days of Christianity.

Across the globe, Good Friday is observed through different traditions.

Many Christians hold solemn services, reenacting the stations of the cross and recounting the events leading to Jesus’ crucifixion.

Followers of Christianity fast on this holy day and perform prayers.

According to the New Testament, Good Friday is the day when Jesus was crucified by the Romans. The Jewish religious leaders had condemned Jesus of blasphemy for claiming to be the Son of God. They were so agitated by Jesus’ acts that they brought him to the Romans. Pontius Pilate, a Roman leader, sentenced Jesus to crucifixion–the highest form of criminal punishment at the time.

Jesus was then beaten publicly, and forced to carry a heavy wooden cross through the streets amid a jeering crowd. Finally, he was nailed to the cross by his wrists and feet, where he was left hanging on the cross until he died.

Significance Of Good Friday

For Christians, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ represents the ultimate sacrifice made for the forgiveness of the sins of humanity. This day is, therefore, observed to ask for forgiveness for one’s sins. From the early days of Christianity, Good Friday was observed as a day of sorrow, penance, and fasting.

People pray that they may be liberated from pain, suffering and agony in their lives. According to Christian beliefs, Jesus’ death also signifies the end of all sins. It shows that after all the sins are eliminated, there’s a possibility of a new beginning, which is signified by Jesus Christ’s resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Traditions on Good Friday, include prayers, fasting and almsgiving or charity. Many people fast and attend religious services on Good Friday. Churches hold special rituals to commemorate Jesus Christ’s suffering and muffle their bells as a sign of mourning.