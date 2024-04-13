Uddhav Thackeray Hits Back At PM Modi’s ‘Fake’ Shiv Sena Remark

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remark labelling the party as “fake”. Thackery, in response, said, “My party was not like your degree”. Thackeray made these remarks during a campaign rally in Maharashtra’s Boisar near Mumbai, where he was campaigning in support of his party’s Palghar Lok Sabha candidate, Bharti Kamdi.

Uddhav rebuffed the ‘fake’ label, saying, “It is not your degree to call it fake”. He made the statement as he was referring to the founding principles of Shiv Sena by Bal Thackeray that are “aimed at advocating for the rights of residents”.

“The Shiv Sena, founded by the Shiv Sena chief (Bal Thackeray) to fight for the rights of sons of soil, is being called fake. It is not your degree to call it fake,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc, Uddhav predicted that the bloc would surpass the 300 mark. They will also defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said. He further pledged to halt the Vadhavan port project in the Palghar district, considering the opposition by local fishermen.

In his criticism of the Union government and BJP, Thackeray alleged a “disparity in project allocation”. He said that beneficial projects are being directed towards Gujarat whereas Maharashtra gets initiatives that can cause environmental detriments.

Further making a poll promise, Thackery assured the people to construct a new airport in Palghar.

Thackeray assured that if the Palghar candidate voted to power, she would vehemently oppose the project in the Lok Sabha.

“If you are going ahead with the Vadhavan project by not taking into consideration the concerns of people, then go ahead. We will run the people’s bulldozer over this government,” Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo said.

It is to be noted that the Vadhavan port project got environmental clearance earlier this year. The port is a joint venture between the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Maharashtra Maritime Board.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had called Shiv Sena “fake”. His statement came while he was addressing a poll rally in Maharashtra.

“INDIA alliance partner DMK is talking about finishing Sanatan and linking Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue. And the Congress and the fake Shiv Sena are calling the same people for rallies in Maharashtra,” the Prime Minister had said.