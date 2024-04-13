PM Modi Goes Candid During Chat With India’s Pro Gamers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi went into candid mode during his interaction with the top professional gamers of India. One of the guests and a pro esports athlete, Animesh Agarwal aka Thug narrated his education journey and said that he started studying at a very young age. The Prime Minister without missing this opportunity, showed his wit and jokingly said, “Everyone starts at a young age only.”

PM Modi also joked about Agarwal’s gaming name and said, “There’s a problem. Now when people think of a thug then they will remember you and when they see you they will think he is a good man so how can we call him thug.” Agarwal responded by saying that he has made a decent name for himself in the gaming industry due to which people see ‘Thug’ in a respectful way.

Anshu Bisht aka GamerFleet talked about how his family was facing a tough situation financially before he decided to pursue gaming. He said, “I am from a lower-middle-class family. My father worked as a bus conductor in a private school for 30 years so that I and my sister could study in the school. I started giving tuition to kids to earn, took a few jobs and made a computer for myself. Since the financial condition was not that good, it was understandable for them to think that their child was spending his whole day yelling in front of a computer. As in if you yell out of excitement while playing then only viewers will also be interested and think that he is having so much fun.”

The Prime Minister was spot on with his one-liner again and said, “Basically you also have to act while playing to increase viewership.”

Esports athlete Naman Mathur aka Mortal talked about how he got into gaming and said that he developed his interest in it by watching YouTube after which PM Modi said, “I (Mortal) am obsessed with this so you also become.

Payal Dhare aka PayalGaming while sharing her story said, “I come from a small town in Madhya Pradesh. I was interested in gaming but there were not enough facilities at home. Till 12th grade, I did not even have a personal mobile phone. I used to collect information about gaming from here and there like from my friends’ brother. That’s where I developed a basic understanding of what gaming is. Gaming started to become popular on YouTube and so I decided to give it a shot and encourage other girls to opt for gaming as a career choice.”

PM Modi asked Dhare whether there are enough opportunities for girls in this industry or not. She responded by saying, “The biggest challenge is that parents worry a lot that their child is going out to work. Some families even have restrictions where they don’t give daughters an opportunity. But it is a stable career option for them. Even today, I get like 100-200 messages from girls saying that they started by watching me do this.

Mithilesh Patankar aka Mythpat said, “I’ve always tried to give unique content and I think that’s why people like me. I mix all three components and present it in my videos – gaming, commentary and mimicry.” PM Modi in a very relaxed manner took a playful jibe at him and said, “You make a whole salad.”

Patankar continued to say, “I wanted to create such content that people from even out of India appreciate and like. Two years ago, the Streamy Awards was conducted which is considered to be one of the most prestigious awards. In the international category, I was the only Indian to be nominated. I won that award and that is a proud moment for me.”