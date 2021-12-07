Two VIMSAR Students Infected With Delta Variant

Burla: At least two out of the 21 samples of the students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, sent for genome sequencing, tested positive with Delta variant of Covid-19.

Notably, 22 MBBS students of the institute were first found infected with the virus on November 22. The students had developed symptoms of Covid-19 post the annual function UTKARASH-2021.

With the subsequent rise in cases, samples of 21 Covid infected students had been sent to the Institute of Life Sciences in Bhubaneswar for genome sequencing.

Genomic sequencing has been very important for the COVID-19 response. New variants are forming all the time, so genomic data has guided countries to make quick and informed public health decisions since the start of the pandemic.

Genome sequencing is figuring out the order of DNA nucleotides, or bases, in a genome—the order of As, Cs, Gs, and Ts that make up an organism’s DNA. The human genome is made up of over 3 billion of these genetic letters.A laboratory method that is used to determine the entire genetic makeup of a specific organism or cell type. This method can be used to find changes in areas of the genome. These changes may help scientists understand how specific diseases, such as cancer, form. Results of genomic sequencing may also be used to diagnose and treat disease.