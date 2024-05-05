PM Modi To Visit Odisha Today, Security Tightened In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of elections in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha today. He is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar at 9.30 pm today.

According to official reports, he will stay in Bhubaneswar today. For his arrival, security has been tightened in the temple city. Reportedly, tight security arrangements has been made from Airport to Raj Bhavan (Governor House).

As per official reports, a three-tiered security has been deployed in Bhubaneswar. No drone flying zone will be enforced during PM Modi’s visit. The carcade rehearsal was held on Saturday evening.

Furthermore, as many as three DCPs, 10 ACPs, 17 IICs, 90 SIs/ASIs shall be deployed for the security PM Modi to reach Odisha. 20 platoons force will be deployed, all arrangements shall be made for traffic control.

Meanwhile, as per information given by BJP leader Golak Mohapatra, the PM will address a public meeting at Behampur at 10 am on May 6th and later he will address another public meeting at 12.30 pm in Nabarangpur.

Likewise, BJP’s National president JP Nadda is set to launch party’s manifesto for Odisha Assembly Election 2024 at 3.30 pm today in Bhubaneswar.