Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150bn, Know why

New York: Rohingya refugees sued Facebook for $150 billion over claims the social network is failing to stem hate speech on its platform, exacerbating violence against the vulnerable minority.

An estimated 10,000 Rohingya Muslims were killed during a military crackdown in Buddhist-majority Myanmar in 2017.

Facebook, now called Meta, did not immediately respond to the allegations.

The company is accused of allowing “the dissemination of hateful and dangerous misinformation to continue for years”.

In the US, lawyers filed a legal complaint against Facebook in San Francisco, accusing it of being “willing to trade the lives of the Rohingya people for better market penetration in a small country in Southeast Asia.”

They cite Facebook posts that appeared in an investigation by the Reuters news agency, including one in 2013 stating: “We must fight them the way Hitler did the Jews.”

Another post said: “Pour fuel and set fire so that they can meet Allah faster.”