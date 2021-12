Cuttack: A sepoy of the 6th OSAP Cuttack came under the Vigilance scanner after allegation of possession of disproportionate assets against him surfaced.

The Vigilance sleuths conducted raids at five places. A team led by 3 DSPs, 9 Inspectors & other staffers initially unearthed Rs 2.94 lakh in cash, 4 two-wheelers & 17 bank passbooks.

The exact amount of the disproportionate assets will be ascertained after the completion of the raid.