Two trains cancelled, 21 diverted as six coaches of Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derail in Bihar’s Buxar

New Delhi: Indian Railways cancelled two trains and diverted 21 trains after six coaches of 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday in which at least four people were killed and 50 others were injured.

According to a statement issued by the East Central Railway zone, trains that have been cancelled include: Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125) and Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126).

Trains that have been diverted onto alternate routes include: Pune-Danapur SF Express (12149), Patliputra SF Express (12141), Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424), Vikramshila Express (12368), Kamakhya Express (15623), Guwahati Express (15633), Rajendra Nagar Terminal Tejas Rajdhani Express (12310), Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express (22406), Anvt Rdp Express (22488), among others.

The railways has also issued emergency helpline numbers for passengers. These are 9771449971 (Patna), 8905697493 (Danapur), 8306182542 (Ara), 8306182542 and 7759070004. Other helpline numbers for passengers are: New Delhi (01123341074, 9717631960), Anand Vihar Terminal (9717632791), Commercial Control Delhi Division ( 9717633779), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction (9794849461, 8081206628), Commercial Control of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction (8081212134), Pryagraj (0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, 0532-2408149), Fatehpur (05180-222026, 05180-222025, 05180-222436), Kanpur (0512-2323016, 0512-2323015, 0512-2323018), Etawah (7525001249), Tundala (05612-220338, 05612-220339, 05612-220337) and Aligarh (0571-2409348).