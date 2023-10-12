Restaurant On Wheels: Railway Coach Luxury Restaurant Opens in Odisha’s Rayagada

Rayagada: To offer innovative experiences to train passengers and generate additional revenue by reutilizing outdated assets, Odisha inaugurated its first Rail Coach Restaurant (RCR) at Rayagada railway station on Tuesday.

Odisha Law Minister Jagannath Saraka inaugurated this first-of-its-kind public luxury restaurant launched by the railways in the country in the presence of Rayagada MLA Makaranda Muduli.

With interior changes to accommodate railway passengers and the general public, an unusable AC coach has been transformed into a restaurant. It takes up 110 square meters of space.

This restaurant, located on the grounds of the Rayagada railway station, can accommodate about 42 people at a time.

Special arrangements have been created at the restaurant to provide guests with drinks, dinners, and other dishes around the clock, focusing on food quality.

According to stationmaster Paramanada Pidiaka, the Indian Railways has repurposed its antiquated and out-of-date assets for commercial use to earn cash. This includes the rail coach restaurant. A written contract was used to rent the eatery. Several passengers frequently arrive here after hours when the neighborhood restaurants are closed. They won’t experience any issues organizing the meals anymore.