Odisha CM to visit Malkangiri today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is reportedly scheduled to visit Malkangiri today and inaugurate the new fleet of buses that will connect the hinterlands with district headquarters. Initially, the service will start in the six districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, and Gajapati in the first phase.

Under the LAccMi scheme, the state Government will operate 1000 buses in the rural areas across the state. The Government has earmarked Rs 3178 crore for the scheme. The launch will mark an important milestone in transforming the rural landscape.