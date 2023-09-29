44 Flights Cancelled, Over 50 Held As Pro-Kannada Outfits Observe Bandh In Karnataka

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Friday detained several protesters who are agitating against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as the issue continues to increase tensions between the two southern states. Visuals shared by news agency ANI show heavy police deployment with personnel pushing the protesters inside a bus. Pro-Kannad outfits are observing a state-wide bandh in Karnataka or the Cauvery water dispute on Friday.

Some members protesting outside Bengaluru airport were also detained by the police. Meanwhile, as per ANI, PRO at Bengaluru airport said that 44 flights including 22 arrivals and 22 departures have been cancelled due to the ongoing bandh in the state.

According to PTI, ‘Kannada Okkuta’, an umbrella body for Kannada outfits including factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) and various farmers’ bodies has called for the statewide shutdown.

Mallikarjun Baladandi, Additional SP of Bengaluru Rural district said that over 50 people have been taken into custody and police have made proper arrangements in view of the bandh.

“We have made proper arrangements as a bandh has been called by several pro-Kannada organisations. More than 50 people from the organisations have been taken into custody… We have sufficient staff and we will make sure nothing goes wrong…” he said.