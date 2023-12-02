Two minor boys drown in Koel river in Rourkela

Rourkela: Two minor boys drowned in Koel river while bathing near Panposh overbridge in Rourkela on Saturday.

As per sources, the two minors along with their friends had gone to take bath in the river when the mishap took place.

While body of one minor was recovered, another one went missing. The identity of the two minors is yet to be ascertained.

According to latest report, the fire and rescue department personnel are searching for the missing minor in the river.