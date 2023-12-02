Sambalpur: Businessman Killed In Road Mishap; Family Cries Foul Play

Sambalpur: A businessman died after being hit by a speeding car near Sirigida canal on Ranchi-Vijaywada National Highway in Sambalpur district on Friday. However, today the family members have brought allegations that it was a murder over past enmity.

The deceased has been identified as Babula Dehury (48), who hailed from Batagaon village under Nakatideula police limits.

According to the reports, on Friday evening around 6 pm, Babula left home for some work. On Naktideula road, an unknown vehicle rammed into his bike from the rear, following which he fell and suffered serious injuries on his head and face.

On being informed the family members reached the spot and rushed Babula to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Soon, police reached the spot and started an investigation.

Ajit Dehury, the younger brother of the deceased, has lodged a complaint against Ram Prasad in the police station. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

A Maruti Baleno car (OD 15L8380) was seized from the back side of a hotel in front of the Horticulture Department office. It is suspected that this vehicle might have caused the accident.

After investigation, the police came to know that the owner of the car was Ram Prasad Sahu, the Sarapanch of Sabei village. The accused had fled from the area after the incident.

The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. It is suspected that the accused might have killed Babula due to previous enmity. Further details are awaited.