Two Mega Piped Water Projects In Bolangir Gets Odisha Cabinet Nod

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Tuesday accorded approval for the execution of two Mega Piped Water Supply Projects in Saintala of Bolangir district to provide safe drinking water.

Supply of safe drinking water to the people living in the rural areas is one of the priority areas of the State Govt. Accordingly, the Government have taken a decision for the execution of 2 individual Mega Piped Water Supply Projects in Bolangir District out of JJM funding.

By execution of the projects, around 94,554 people of 116 villages under 20 GPs of Saintala Block of the District will be provided with safe drinking water.

“The State Cabinet has approved the lowest tender of M/s Koya & Company Construction Ltd, Hyderabad amounting to Rs.307,87,92,050.00 for the execution of the above work. The work is targeted for completion within a period of 24 months,” the Panchayatiraj & Drinking Water Department said in a press note.