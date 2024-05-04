Rs 90K Seized At Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border, One Detained

Kusumjore: Police seized Rs 90,000 from a person in Kusumjore village under Sinapali panchayat at the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

The person has been identified as Anand Yadav of Chhattisgarh.

Based on intelligence, the Sinapali police intercepted a bike bearing registration number CG 23 H 5518 in which the money was being transferred from Chhattisgarh to Odisha. The cash was recovered from the side box of the bike.

An investigation has been launched to find the source of the money.