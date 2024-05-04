Debasis Nayak Joins Congress In Odisha After Being Denied Ticket By BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former Bari MLA and Odisha BJP leader Debasis Nayak joined the Congress party after being denied ticket from BJP.

The senior political leader joined the Indian National Congress in the presence of Odisha Congress in-charge Ajoy Kumar and other leaders including former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik at a programme in Bhubaneswar.

Nayak won from Bari Assembly seat in 2009 and 2014 elections on the BJD ticket. In 2019, the BJD nominated Sunanda Das for this seat. As Dekshisha did not get the ticket, he left the party and joined the BJP. He expected that the BJP would field him from the Bari seat. However, Nayak was left disappointed as the party chose Umesh Jena for the seat.